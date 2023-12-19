Dancehall maestro, Stonebwoy has taken pride in his fellow Rastafarian, Tyrone Marhguy following his sterling performance in the 2023 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Impressively, Tyrone who is a student of Achimota Senior High School (SHS) passed with straight 8 A’s making him one of the few students to achieve such feat.

His results has sparked a flurry of congratulatory messages, and Stonebwoy has shared in his glory.

To exhibit his pride, the BHIM nation President rewarded Tyrone with 10 VIP tickets for himself and his friends to attend his forthcoming 5th Dimension album concert.

Stonebwoy said Tyrone’s win is a win for all Rastafarians as they continue to defy the odds and break the stereotype against people with dreadlocks.

Stonebwoy looks forward to having a celebration with Tyrone at the concert.

Also, Tyrone has received well wishes from the Ghana Science and Tech Explorer Prize, where he holds the role as it’s Youth Ambassador.