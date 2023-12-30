The Lebanese Embassy in Ghana has clarified media reports that mistakenly identified the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Mr. Maher Kheir, as Sunil Waghmare, the Indian Guinness World Record holder.

On Thursday, December 28, 2023, H.E. Mr. Maher Kheir visited Akwaaba Village to offer significant support to Ghanaian entrepreneur and journalist, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, in her record-breaking attempt.

Pictures and videos captured H.E. Mr. Maher Kheir’s presence at the event, providing support on behalf of the Lebanese community in Ghana to Afua Asantewaa.

However, some media outlets in their reporting mistakenly identified H.E. Mr. Maher Kheir as Sunil Waghmare, the Indian Guinness World Record holder.

The Embassy has moved to clarify the matter.

In a statement issued on Friday, December 29, 2023, the Embassy stated, “Recent reports have mistakenly identified H.E. Mr. Maher Kheir, the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, as Mr. Sunil Waghmare, the Indian Guinness World Record holder. We would like to correct this error and confirm that Ambassador Kheir, due to the friendly relationship between the people of Lebanon and the people of Ghana, attended the event at Akwaaba Village on Thursday, December 28th, 2023, in a gesture of support for Mrs. Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum’s record-breaking attempt.”

His Excellency Mr. Maher Kheir also celebrated Afua Asantewaa for the successful completion of her attempt, describing it as a show of “dedication and perseverance”.

The Embassy further urged Ghanaian media houses to take notice of the correction and make the necessary rectifications.

Below is the full statement

