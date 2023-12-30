The chiefs and residents of Gambia in the Ahafo Region have fixed a bad road at Gambia No1 that posed a serious threat to commuters.

The Chief at Gambia No2, Nana Kwadwo Yeboah Asiamah, in an interview with Adom News after the exercise, advised Ghanaians not to rely solely on the government to address problems they are capable of solving to improve their lives and the lives of others.

He mentioned that upon noticing the serious caving-in of the road and its threat to commuters, he didn’t wait for assistance from the MP, DCE, or others.

Instead, he organized his people to contribute, and in no time, they successfully repaired the road to ensure everyone’s safety.

Nana Kwadwo Yeboah Asiamah took the opportunity to express gratitude to Adom News for reporting the road issue.

According to him, after the story was aired, many people came forward with bags of cement, money, and other contributions to help fix the road.

Car runs over two pedestrians at Domeabra

Why Afua Asantewaa’s Sing-a-thon ended after 126 hours