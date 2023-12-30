The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has called on Ghanaians to vote massively for the flagbearer of the NDC in the 2024 presidential election and the party’s parliamentary candidates to help restore good governance and development to the people.

He said not only would former President John Mahama, who is the NDC’s 2024 flag bearer need their votes but also their prayers to re-emerge as President of Ghana.

“I have said that former President Mahama is coming back to the throne with two important insights and one important hindsight. He has been President and he is being outside as non-President and he will combine the two to change the destiny of this country,” he stated, adding that “I am highly optimistic that he would change the country for good.

Sugru-Lana

Mr Iddrisu, who is the immediate past Minority Leader, stated this when the paramount chief of Nakpanduri, Naba David Kansuk Na Golbila II and his sub-chiefs conferred on him a chieftaincy title, Sugru-Lana, Chief of Patience on December 28, 2023 at the chief’s palace.

He said if there was a time or hour that the country needed a change in government, “it is now”.

He said the NDC was aware of the hardships the people were going through, especially farmers who could get and buy farm inputs and even buy fertilizer while it was extremely difficult for women to buy salt.

He said the bad road network was also evident that the people had been abandoned and called on the chiefs and people of the area to vote for the NDC MPs in the area to enable them to support former President Mahama deliver on his mandate

Mr Iddrisu gave the assurance that the bad road network would receive the needed support when former President Mahama is elected as President.

Honour

The MP for Tamale South described the honour as a signature gesture that made him part of the larger Nankpaduri family.

He pledged to continue in his attempt to contribute to the public interest and the overall development of the country.

“I pledge to continue to exercise utmost restraint and patience in my attempt to contribute to the public interest and overall development of Ghana,” he stated.

Nankpaduri chief

On his part, the chief of Nakpanduri, Naba Golbila said the leadership style of Mr Iddrisu exhibited over the years in the country and in Parliament demanded massive acknowledgement not only from him and his subjects but the country as a whole.

“You have shown respect, humility and being down to earth especially during your period as Minority Leader and support to the current Minority leadership to execute their duties diligently mean a lot to Ghanaians hence my decision to confer a chieftaincy title on you as Sugru-Lana,” he said.

He was hopeful that the chieftaincy title opens future doors for higher positions of office for Mr Iddrisu

“The water is muddy but you have patience and wait for the muddy water to settle and you will certainly drink the clean water,” he said.

Naba Golbila expressed the hope that other politicians would emulate Mr Iddrisu’s good example so that they could benefit from being humble.

He urged Mr Iddrisu to continue with the good path he had chartered and that would bring him greater glory.

He said since he was enskinned in 1994, no political figure had ever passed the night in the night except Mr Iddrisu.

“You have done so much to me and my subjects. I owe you a lot of gratitude. Again, it is significant to indicate that it is you, Haruna, who has brought a lot of development to the constituency by supporting the MP, Abednego Bandimas.

“You have been someone we owe a lot of gratitude – You have taken my MP as a younger brother and made him popular in Parliament,” he said.

