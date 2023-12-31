The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng has debunked claims that the government does not support the passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values 2021.

According to him, matters concerning the anti-LGBTQ+ bill fell directly under his purview, as it involved issues of tradition and religion.

“People think that we don’t back it in government, it is not true. We do, it was not initiated by the government but my brother [Sam George] started it. I am leading the charge on the government’s behalf and I am backing him. I am backing the churches, I am backing the Muslims, I am backing the traditional authorities. We do not want to see this gay matter or whatever in Ghana. Never it won’t happen,” he said.

He made these comments whilst addressing congregants of the Perez Chapel on December 31, 2023.

Mr Boateng clarified that, the President did not have to declare his stance on the controversial matter but as far as he was concerned, the government was not against the bill.

He assured the Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George, who was seated in the congregation, that once the bill went through all the necessary Parliamentary proceedings, he would do his part to ensure that the bill sees the light of day.

“So please listen to me a little bit. Some people want to hear the president. I am leading the charge in government so what I say is what the government is going to do. So my brother [Sam George] don’t worry when it is in parliament, you know your people in parliament but I know it will come up but when it comes up we are there, we will take it up and do our part. So there is no fear at all,” he added.

