The General Overseer of Heaven’s Chosen Prayer Ministry in the Nsawam-Adoagyir Municipality of the Eastern Region, Prophet Seth Arthur, has cautioned politicians who have immersed themselves in occultism to secure political power in 2024 to abort their plans or face the wrath of God.

Speaking at the 31st Watch Night Service, he warned there will be an increase in occultism practice in Ghana this year.

Prophet Arthur has therefore asked believers to pray against the negative impact of such things on the country and their lives.

“Because this is an election year, some politicians have immersed themselves deeply in occult practice. The politicians who have immersed themselves in occult practice in search of blood this year, I plead with them that they will end up bringing a lot of problems to the country because it’s an election year.”

“I am warning them that if they put the country in that situation, God will punish them and embarrass them as well. So, I am warning them not to put the country in such a situation because they need blood to secure power.

Prophet Arthur also cautioned political parties that have hatched a plan to rig the election to abort the idea.

“A party has an intention to rig the election and take the seat of government. But I am warning them, that if they carry out such an agenda, the consequences of that would be on their heads and the heads of their generations,” he cautioned.

He thus asked believers to pray more for the country to have a peaceful election.

I will also advise Ghanaians to serve God more seriously and pray more because if we don’t pray more, someone’s thirst for power will bring death upon us.

“So, I will urge Ghanaians to be alert and pray fervently for this particular year because it’s an election year,” he noted.

