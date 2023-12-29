The Right Reverend Dr Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, Moderator of the General Assembly of The Presbyterian Church, has asked the Electoral Commission, Political Parties and Civil Society Organisations to work towards peace in the upcoming General Election.

He said the citizens also had a crucial role to play to maintain the peace the nation enjoyed, saying that was the only way to demonstrate the peace and love of God.

Rev. Kwakye who made the call in his Christmas and New Year message, said Christians were celebrating the Yuletide at a time when many people were troubled and were without peace.

He said the people of Jesus’ homeland were in wartime and many children and vulnerable adults were losing their lives in the Israel-Hamas War.

The Russia-Ukraine War is also almost two years old with hundreds of thousands of people dead.

“In our own country, there are pockets of war in some communities and economic hardship threatens the livelihood of many. There is no peace.

“As we consider the ‘dog eat dog’ world in which we now live, one cannot help but wonder when Isaiah’s prophecy will come to pass. Christmas is a reminder of the song of the angelic multitude – Peace on earth, goodwill towards men,” he said.

Rev. Kwakye said the love that compelled God to send His Son to die for humanity must be the love that directed everyone’s thoughts, words and actions.

“That incredible love is the true essence of Christmas. It is a time to demonstrate love towards all people, including those who have offended us as we enter into a new year,” he said.

The Moderator called on all in true “Jesus fashion”, to concentrate on rebuilding and repairing relationships with God, and between themselves and their fellow human beings; which he said were central to the celebration of Christmas.

“On behalf of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, I wish the entire world a peaceful, meaningful, joyful and Merry Christmas. May the year 2024 bring us peace, prosperity, and fruitfulness through hard work. I pray that the Lord will guide all of us to be sons and daughters of the Prince of Peace,” he added.

