Popular actress, Iniobong Edo Ekim, better known as Ini Edo has listed some characteristics that will guarantee a successful relationship with a man.

She made the revelation in an interview that was shared on social media.

In the viral video, the actress pointed out that she needs a man who can love her.

When asked if she had not found love before, she said there is a difference between being loved and being committed to the relationship.

She added that, it is not all about money but about how a man can manage a situation and the people around him.

Ini Edo said, “I’m single because I just want somebody that can really love me. That’s all. I’m not asking for too much.

“You can love someone and not ready to be committed. They two different things. Maybe that’s why I’m still single. I can’t be in a toxic relationship if you can’t give that protective energy that allows me to respect you.

“I can be with man I can’t respect. If you can’t earn my respect then we can be together because what is the point? When it gets to the point that I start to disrespect you that means that you have brought yourself down to that point I begin to talk back at you.

“It’s not all about money. It’s about how you manage a situation and how you manage the people around you. Simply put, it all about kindness.”

