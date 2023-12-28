The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has announced that the Black Stars will camp in Kumasi instead of South Africa ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (GFA).

Ghana was originally scheduled to open a training camp in South Africa from Sunday, December 31, 2023, for a 10-day period ahead of the tournament.

However, following a meeting between the technical team and the management team, the team will now camp in Kumasi beginning Tuesday, January 2, 2023.

Also, the international friendly against Botswana scheduled for Monday, January 8, 2023, in Johannesburg has also been called off.

The Black Stars however are expected to train behind closed doors which was demanded by the technical team.

The Black Stars are paired in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.

The Stars will open their campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, before taking on record holders Egypt on January 18 and play Mozambique on January 22 in the final Group game.

Meanwhile, the final 27-man squad for the tournament is expected to be announced on January 3 by the head coach of the side, Chris Hughton.

The 34th edition of the AFCON has been scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 11 in Ivory Coast.