Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has confirmed that, Thomas Partey is out of their game against West Ham United but could make a return before heading to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Ghana international has been out of action for the past two months after suffering a hamstring injury ahead of the Gunners Champions League clash with Sevilla.

Partey was expected to be out for the rest of the year but started gym work and returned to grass training this week.

Speaking ahead of their Premier League London Derby clash later tonight, Arteta confirmed that Partey and Japanese international, Tomiyasu are both out of the game.

“We’re not going to have those two (Partey and Tomiyasu), then we have the suspension of Kai [Havertz], so I think we’re gonna have five out, but we have lots of other players willing to play,” the former Manchester City assistant coach said.

Addressing whether Partey and Tomiyasu will return before international duty, Arteta said there is a chance for both players to play for their respective counties.

“There is a chance. We’ll have to see. They haven’t trained yet but hopefully, they can evolve in the right way,” he added.

The 29-year-old midfielder has so far made just five appearances for Arsenal with his last appearance coming against Manchester City.

Thomas Partey, who is Black Stars’ deputy captain has been named in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad for the tournament scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11.

Ghana is in Group B for the tournament and will face Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.