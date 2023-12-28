Ivory Coast football legend, Yaya Toure has left out Ghana from his lists of favourite countries likely to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The continent’s most prestigious tournament gets underway in less than two weeks with Ghana hoping to end its 41-year trophy drought.

However, the former Manchester City midfielder believes his country, Morocco, Senegal, Morocco, Guinea-Bissau and South Africa are the favourites for the tournament.

“It’s normal to have a preference for your own country,” Toure, who won the AFCON in 2015, is quoted as saying by Afrique Sports.

“Côte d’Ivoire has a strong team and many talented and experienced players. But if I had to choose the teams I think are favourites, I’d say Senegal, Morocco, Guinea-Bissau, and South Africa. They had an impressive qualifying campaign,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ghana has been paired in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

The Black Stars will officially open camp on December 31 in South Africa with the final 27-man squad expected to be named on January 3.

The 34th edition of the AFCON has been scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 11.