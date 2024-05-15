The General Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) has warned that Ghana could lose its enviable position as the second leading cocoa producer in the world if stringent measures are not taken to protect cocoa farms from illegal mining activities.

The caution comes after the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, disclosed that the organization has refunded $250 million it acquired from the African Development Bank for irrigation purposes in cocoa farms due to contamination of water bodies in farming areas.

Ghana is currently the second leading producer of cocoa in the world after Ivory Coast. Ghana also produces the world’s premium cocoa beans, making commodities from the country best preferred.

The General Secretary of GAWU, Edward Kareweh said other countries are making strong efforts to overtake Ghana in cocoa production by developing sustainable environmental practices.

He stated that more farmers are abandoning their farms due to the level of water pollution in farm areas.

“It’s no more lucrative to be in cocoa production. There are many factors which are real. Even the cocoa farmers who are patriotic and insist that they will not sell their farms and stay with their farms are forced to sell them out”.

He disclosed that while the government looks on unconcern, illegal miners are forcibly ceasing cocoa farms with impunity for mining.

Mr. Kareweh said contaminated water bodies are diverted to cocoa farms, destroying the plants.

“The illegal miners will flood your farms with all the dirty water and will take your farm by force. You cannot even enter the farm again. It is so pathetic and heartbreaking that we can sit down and allow such a monumental criminal act to continue. This crime is against generations to come”.

Sounding distressed, Mr. Kareweh said it is a matter of time for Ghana to lose its production capacity and long good will as the country with the premium cocoa beans.

