The Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi has been confirmed as the venue for Ghana’s Matchday four games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic (CAR).

According to a statement released by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday, the match is scheduled for June 10, 2024, at 19:00 Hrs.

“Ghana will face Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Monday, June 10, 2024,” the statement said.

The announcement comes after concerns were raised that Ghana might have to relocate the match due to issues with the stadium.

Last month, a CAF inspection team reportedly expressed dissatisfaction after visiting the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Ghana was subsequently instructed to address certain issues at the stadium or risk losing approval to use it for CAF international matches.

Following the Ghana FA’s notice, it appears that all the raised concerns have been addressed.

Before facing CAR, the Black Stars will play Mali in their Matchday three games in Bamako.

Ghana must secure victories in both matches next month to improve their chances of qualifying for the World Cup, which will be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Currently, after two games, the Black Stars are in 4th place in Group I with three points, having won against Madagascar and suffered a defeat against Comoros.