President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has said Ghana’s opening match against Cote d’Ivoire as a crucial final in their quest to secure a spot in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The Ghanaian U-17 team is set to face off against their Ivorian counterparts at the University of Ghana Stadium in the 2024 WAFU Zone B Championship with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.

Okraku, who visited the team in their hotel on Tuesday ahead of the opener, expressed confidence in the squad, emphasizing the importance of unity and determination.

“No matter how the game starts, we must beat them. Let’s stay together. There will be good moments and challenging moments but let’s stay together and fight for the honour of our dear country,” said Okraku.

He highlighted the significance of the match as an opportunity for Ghana to showcase its talent and determination to return to the global stage, echoing the team’s last appearance in the U-17 World Cup in 2017 under Paa Kwesi Fabin.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday), you will get the platform to exhibit your God-given talent to Ghana, Africa and the rest of the world. The opposition will not escape tomorrow! We’ll beat them,” Okraku continued.

Okraku further emphasized Ghana’s ambition to qualify for the 2025 AFCON, stating that victory in the upcoming matches is essential to open the door to that opportunity.

“Our desire is to go to the 2025 AFCON: And to open that door, we need the victory. For me, tomorrow is our final!”

Ghana is placed in Group A alongside Cote d’Ivoire and Benin in the tournament.