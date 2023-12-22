The National House of Chiefs has called on political parties to centre their 2024 general election campaigns on issues rather than resorting to insults.

The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, emphasised the need for a peaceful electoral process.

He stressed that a transparent election would help prevent the violence witnessed in previous elections.

“The EC, political parties, media, election observers, and electorates should focus on free and fair elections and our campaigns should be based on issues. Campaigning should be decent and should be focused on issues not insults or attacks on opponents.

“The EC working with all stakeholders should continue to promote the atmosphere for free, fair and peaceful elections so that losers will accept their loss in good faith. Electoral violence is expensive and should be avoided at all costs. We have only one country. That is Ghana,” Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II said.

