A Ghanaian psychiatric nurse Juliet Kwakye is attempting to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest consecutive singing session, aiming to surpass the existing record of 105 hours set by India’s Sunil Waghmare in 2012.

Juliet began her ambitious 120-hour sing-a-thon on June 7 and plans to continue until June 11, 2024.

As of the latest report, she has already completed over 60 hours of continuous singing.

The attempt is taking place at the Methodist Conference Centre in Akyem Oda, located in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

This endeavor is not only a personal challenge for Juliet but also a fulfillment of Afua Asantewaa’s dream to bring this record to Ghana.

Her goal is to sing for an additional 15 hours beyond the current record to ensure a new milestone for the longest singing marathon.

Afua Asantewaa, who had previously attempted this record, has expressed her admiration and support for Juliet.

In a heartfelt tweet, she congratulated Juliet for her determination and encouraged her to embrace the challenge wholeheartedly, emphasizing the importance of endurance in such an endeavor.

Juliet’s ongoing attempt has garnered attention and support from across the nation, as she strives to achieve this remarkable feat and bring international recognition to Ghana.