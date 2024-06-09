Tensions have escalated in Kwahu Pepease, located in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region, as the Santase Royal family plans to install a new chief without the approval of the town’s traditional kingmakers.

The move has sparked concerns about potential conflict and instability in the community.

Adom News reports that the Santase Royal family intends to proceed with the installation of a new chief following the conviction of Nana Bonsu Ayiripe Ababio, the current Pepeasehene (Chief of Kwahu Pepease) and Kwawu Kyidomhene. T

he conviction has created a vacancy in the leadership that the Santase Royal family seeks to fill.

However, the planned installation has not been endorsed by the kingmakers of Kwahu Pepease.

In a press conference led by Nana Ofori Sasu II, the Banmuhene (Divisional Chief) of Pepease, the kingmakers expressed their opposition to the installation.

Nana Ofori Sasu II stated that the kingmakers are prepared to protect their palace if the Santase Royal family attempts to proceed with the installation, warning that this could lead to a violent confrontation.

The kingmakers have appealed for immediate intervention from security agencies to prevent the scheduled program from taking place.

They have petitioned the Inspector General of Police and other security authorities to halt the installation and ensure the safety and stability of the community.