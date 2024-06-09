Central Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman, Professor Kofi Asiedu, has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of manipulating deceased individuals’ data for proxy voting in the upcoming elections.

He claimed that the NPP has been collecting names of dead people to use in the 2020 General Election, an act he described as an attempt to rig the election.

Prof Asiedu called on NDC members to actively visit Electoral Commission (EC) offices throughout the country to ensure the removal of their deceased relatives’ names from the voters’ register.

He emphasized the need for vigilance to prevent any misuse of the deceased individuals’ data for electoral purposes.

Additionally, the NDC Chairman alleged that the Majority Leader in Parliament, who is also the MP for Effutu Constituency, has been organizing military officers to transfer their votes to Winneba.

According to Prof Asiedu, these officers are being mobilized to vote on election day rather than through special voting, with the intention of creating disruptions and influencing the election outcome.

Prof Asiedu revealed that the NDC’s intelligence gathering suggests that these military officers will be used to cause chaos on election day.

In response to these concerns, he announced that the Central Regional Branch of the NDC plans to petition both the Military High Command and the Electoral Commission to remove the names of these officers from the Effutu voters’ register.

The NPP has yet to respond to these allegations, but the claims have heightened tensions as the election approaches.