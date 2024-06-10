Today, June 10, a significant milestone was reached with the official opening of a new 10-storey building near the High Court in Accra.

This new facility will house several government offices, including those of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Justice.

During the inauguration, President Nana Akufo-Addo praised Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame for his dedication and hard work in modernising Ghana’s legal system.

The President highlighted Dame’s crucial role in completing this long-delayed project, which had been stalled for over two decades since it was initiated during John Kufuor’s administration.

Despite numerous challenges, Dame’s leadership and vision drove the project’s completion, reflecting the government’s commitment to improving Ghana’s legal infrastructure.

Addressing criticism from former President John Mahama, who had called him a “clearing agent,” President Akufo-Addo firmly stated his dedication to upholding the rule of law.

He emphasised that allegations alone are not enough for judgment, promising to ensure due process and justice for all.

Attorney General Dame discussed the obstacles facing Ghana’s justice system, particularly the lack of essential infrastructure and the need for a robust digital system.

He stressed the importance of the new Law House in boosting the efficiency and morale of the Ministry of Justice and the Office of the Attorney General.

The new building includes various facilities such as offices, parking lots, dining areas, libraries, conference rooms, and accommodations for lactating mothers, designed to meet diverse needs.

Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo also praised Attorney General Dame for his efforts in strengthening the judicial system.

She commended his role in the construction of over 100 new courthouses nationwide, enhancing access to justice and supporting democracy.