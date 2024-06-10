A military officer, identified as Timothy Adzakosi, has reportedly been assaulted by unknown individuals believed to be involved in illegal mining at Wassa Akyempim in the Western Region.

The incident occurred when Adzakosi, along with three other colleagues, visited a galamsey site in the area.

According to initial reports, the military personnel were at the site as part of their routine operations aimed at curbing illegal mining activities.

The assailants, presumably in a bid to resist the military’s presence and operations, launched an unprovoked attack on Officer Adzakosi.

The circumstances surrounding the assault and the identities of the attackers are still unclear as investigations are ongoing.

The victim suffered severe bruising and is receiving treatment at the hospital.