The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has issued a stern warning to the public following the circulation of viral videos on social media calling for attacks on soldiers and other security personnel.

GAF strongly condemns any incitement to violence against its members, reminding that such actions are unlawful and threaten national security and stability.

In a public statement, GAF underscored its commitment to safeguarding the nation’s security and protecting civilians while upholding the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and respect for human rights.

The statement also reassured the public that any misconduct by soldiers should be reported to the nearest police station or military barracks for appropriate disciplinary action, rather than resorting to violence.

The Armed Forces reminded the public that soldiers, like all individuals, have the right to self-defense when faced with imminent threats.

In situations where soldiers encounter immediate threats or acts of violence, they are permitted to use necessary and proportionate force to protect themselves and others.

GAF cautioned that the outcomes of such confrontations could be dire and stressed the importance of avoiding them.

GAF reiterated that attacking or assaulting soldiers is a serious offense punishable by law, urging all citizens to respect, cooperate with, and support the Armed Forces.

The statement called for public cooperation to refrain from engaging in or encouraging acts of violence against soldiers.

The Ghana Armed Forces reaffirmed its dedication to the values of professionalism, integrity, and service to the nation, and its collaboration with other security agencies to protect Ghana’s interests while respecting citizens’ rights and dignity.

GAF encouraged the public to channel their concerns or grievances through the Department of Public Relations, maintaining an open-door policy to address issues constructively.