Media personality Deloris Frimpong, known as Delay, has shared a message with the aspiring record-breaker, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum as she approaches her goal.

The challenge commenced on December 24, 2023, at the Akwaaba Village and is scheduled to conclude on December 27, 2023.

As Afua Asantewaa has not abandoned the ship and is on the verge of accomplishing her set goal, the founder of Delay Foods posted an Instagram video on December 27, 2023, showcasing her with Afua Asantewaa in a hotel.

In the video, she encouraged her friend, whom she referred to as a ‘Lioness,’ to finish strong.

“Good times with my sis @afuaasantewaasingathon. Finish Hard Lioness,” she captioned the video.

The controversial television presenter was at the sing-a-thon grounds on the evening of December 25, 2023, to support Afua Asantewaa.