The Ghana Online Drivers Union (GODU) has threatened a nationwide strike unless the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) engages them in discussions regarding the recent introduction of the Vehicle Income Tax (VIT) for ride-hailing drivers.

Outrage has swept through the ranks of GODU members following GRA’s announcement of the new tax, set to take effect from January 1, 2024.

Members argue that, the decision was made unilaterally without any prior consultation with stakeholders, particularly the drivers who will bear the direct impact of the tax.

Furthermore, GODU stressed the absence of proper legislative regulations in the ride-hailing sector, raising doubts about whether drivers can be accurately classified as commercial vehicle owners subject to the VIT.

In a strongly-worded statement, GODU urges the GRA to postpone the implementation of the VIT and instead initiate discussions with the union to address their legitimate concerns.

They stress the importance of a collaborative approach to develop a tax system that is both fair and sustainable for the ride-hailing sector.

However, should the GRA fail to respond, GODU warns of potential consequences.

Read the full statement below: