The Ghana Police Service will today, December 7, 2021, put 22 persons before the court.

These persons, according to the police, were arrested on Monday for various offences such as rioting, causing damage and blocking public roads within the Accra Metropolis during the nationwide sit-down strike by commercial drivers.

The suspects took advantage of the sit-down strike to disturb the public peace at Anyaa, Sowutuom and Amasaman.

Some commercial drivers in parts of Accra on Monday morning began a sit-down strike in protest against numerous levies and taxes imposed on petroleum products by the government, resulting in an increase in fuel prices.

Some station officers blocked roads with car tyres and other metallic weapons to prevent loaded commercial vehicles from moving.

The situation resulted in hot verbal exchanges and a near-fisticuff between the station officers and the passengers in some areas.

Stranded students/pupils, traders, and workers trekked to work while others stood at lorry terminals in frustration, hoping the drivers would rescind their decision.

The strike was, however, suspended later in the day after the president invited the leadership of striking commercial drivers for a talk.

The president, following the meeting, directed Goil to reduce its fuel price with immediate effect.