The Northern Regional Police has arrested six drivers for obstructing traffic in the city.

They were arrested for blocking two major roads, thus causing inconvenience for commuters who were travelling into the city and those leaving.

The drivers blocked the Japan Motors and the Cemetery road junctions.

At the Cemetery Road junction, the protestors barricaded the roads with tyres, metals and gallons filled with sand among others.

The Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga in an interview with JoyNews said two drivers were arrested at the Japan Motors junction whiles the remaining four were arrested at the Cemetery junction.

He said the Northern Regional Police Commander has instructed that the six be processed for court.

Superintendent Ananga speaking with JoyNews indicated that processes are ongoing to put the suspects before court.

“The Regional Commander has instructed us to process them for court this afternoon and that is what we are doing to ensure that when people have issues, they do not take the law into their own hands to endanger the lives of others,” Superintendent Ananga said.

He said, for now, they will be charged with road traffic offences.

“We are charging them for endangering other road users. This also has to do with obstructing traffic, rioting by taking the law into their own hands without approval,” he revealed.

There have been divided opinions over the strike action declared by the drivers union in Tamale. Whiles others agree with their national body on the strike, others disagreed.

Those who side with the protest this morning forced passengers to disembark from lorries at the station and stopped their colleagues from working.

Those who agreed to work, moved out of the main stations onto the streets to operate but their counterparts who were striking, blocked the roads to prevent them from doing so.