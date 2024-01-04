Guinness World Record contender for the longest singing marathon, Afua Asantewaa, has narrated the ordeal she had to endure in the five days of the attempt.

Though it ended in a success, the journalist revealed she had her fair share of turmoil, and at a point, she was left with no vigor to continue her sing-a-thon.

Addressing the media at Tamale where she had traveled to support Chef Faila in her cooking marathon, Asantewaa revealed the lowest point in her attempt was when her voice faltered on the third day.

“My very low moment was when I lost my voice; I didn’t know when it was going to come back. It was very tiring and I was fighting sleep throughout at some point but I knew I couldn’t give up,” she remarked.

Unlike the jubilant atmosphere and fun her supporters were having, Asantewaa confessed to feeling isolated and lonely in her cage, and she was deeply concerned whether she was on the right track or not.

However, she said the response from the crowd and the many dignitaries who thronged the Akwaaba Village to support her was enough motivation to keep her going.

Speaking on the high moment, she reminisced the exact moment the hand of the clock struck on the 105th hour, the current record held by Indian’s Sunil Waghmare.

“My highest moment was when I realized I had broken the old record and I was on my way to setting a new record. Even when I was told I had to end it, I didn’t want to because at some point I felt the unity and it made me want to do more”.

Watch video below:

