Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman, Freddy Blay has issued a one-week ultimatum to North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, to retract what he calls baseless and unfounded allegations levelled against him and his family.

The GNPC Board Chair, who is incensed over allegations of his family’s involvement in the capture of state lands, insists that his “children have legitimately acquired certain portions of the beach front from the LA Council and where they are operating does not belong to the management of Labadi Beach hotel.”

He believes that the North Tongu MP is engaging in “cheap propaganda to court public opprobrium against my sons.”

The Labadi Hotel beach front, which is a stretch of land that many individuals are operating as an entertainment venue, has in recent times become a subject of controversy after the North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa alleged that a grand scheme of state capture is being perpetuated by top NPP officials.

The NDC MP accused former National Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Blay and his sons of being the new owners of the beach front which had always belonged to the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Mr. Ablakwa further added that, the Labadi Beach Hotel has thus become the only hotel in the world which does not have exclusive control over its entire beach front because of the politically exposed persons involved in this shady encroachment, leaving the board and management of the facility helpless.

But reacting to the allegations, Mr. Blay explained that the beach management tried to go into business with his children but negotiations broke down because they wanted more money. He added that after the hotel closed the entrance to the Polo Beach Club, his sons officially approached the La Council to acquire the beach front for their operations.

“If the hotel believes somebody has taken its lands, the courts are there, they should go to court. I have seen correspondence that tried to negotiate for them to work together but it never worked – so nobody has taken anybody’s land and definitely not my children, they are not involved in any state capture.

“Impression that’s being made by Okudzeto Ablakwa and unfortunately by some press men is unfortunate.”

Mr. Blay, therefore, issued a one-week ultimatum to the North Tongu MP and others to apologise for the claims of state capture.

“I feel very defamed, where my sons are operating is not for Labadi Beach hotel. It is not their property and it’s unfortunate that Ablakwa and Johnnie are making it look like I have stolen the lands. They are making people call me a thief. I give Okudzeto Ablakwa and TV3 management including Johnnie Hughes one week to render an apology to me and my family or I go to court”.

