The Municipal Health Director for Kwawu West, Celestina Asante has advised men to chew more tiger nut to improve their libido.

Kwawu has been a better place for growing tiger nuts which is very delicious as compared to the ones in other areas.

As today marks World Tiger Nut’s Day, Adom News correspondent, Akwasi Dwamena decided to find out the health benefits of Kwawu tiger nut.

Celestina Asante, the Health Director for Kwawu West advised all to chew tiger nuts regularly because of its health benefits to the body.

According to her, tiger nut is very good for the body, good for those who want flat tummy and also improves the sexual libido in men.

She therefore urged everyone to consume it, especially, the organic one from Kwawu.

Some drivers who always consume tiger nuts in an interview on Adom News said they now perform in bed.

They also claim tiger nuts prevent blindness.

The drivers added that, Kwawu men are very strong in bed because of the regular intake of tiger nuts.

Some traders who sell tiger nuts in an interview on Adom News said it has created employment for them and urged all men, especially visitors to buy it when they visit Kwawu.

