Registrar of the Scholarship Secretariat, Dr. Kingsley Agyeman has urged students to uphold the ethos of moral uprightness and discipline as it is their catalyst for excellence.

Speaking at Pope John’s Senior High School’s 63rd Speech and Prize Giving Day, Dr Agyeman stated that the school has the potential to propel students toward excellence in their pursuits.

He also stated that it is an honour to be nominated as the special guest of honour by his peers for the event.

“For your peers to nominate you as the special guest of honour for the school that you attended, I think it’s very humbling. This year’s speech and prize-giving day was organised by my year group. It’s my peers. It was very humbling and very touching.”

“If you want to go very high, you have to go down very deep. So the foundation is as good as the structure. For me, donning the colours of yellow and blue means that it is within these walls that characters are formed. It is not easy. It is a privileged position to have a mission school.”

Dr. Agyeman highlighted the Catholic ethos of the school, emphasising the importance of religious guidance in shaping students’ character.

Additionally, he cited the school’s track record of producing high-achieving individuals.

“It is well documented in literature that academic performance, moral uprightness and discipline, there is a correlation or association. You can’t treat the other with the other. They move together. So we told them to grab the ethos of Catholicism that is the morality aspect of it. Work very hard. At Pope John, we work very hard. It is not surprising that we have produced a lot of high-flying people.”

“As you see, this is a pure boy’s school but we have everything. So they should keep pushing themselves up and we being here, various year groups that came here is a clear testament of what Pope John can make them become. I believe the boys are fired up and they will improve themselves in the coming WASSCE. Don’t forget we are the current regional champions for the national math and science quiz.”

