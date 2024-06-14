Former cardiothoracic surgeon at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has revealed he was asked not to step foot at the Cardiac Centre again.

The founder of the Cardiothoracic Centre said this was after he was given a sack letter in 2011 by the then Health Minister.

In an interview on Accra-based GTV, Prof Frimpong-Boateng stated the reasons for the termination of his appointment were funny but did not comment on it due to pending legal issues.

In compliance, the former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, said he has for the past 13 years not been to the facility.

His first appearance was on Wednesday during the launch of the 35th anniversary, where a bust was unveiled in his honour.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng noted that, although the centre has come a long way, there was still a lot of work to be done to improve it.

“We have lost a lot of ground. 35 years in that small space, we have lost a lot and we need to catch up. I am happy there are plans by the outgoing and new management to establish a national cardiac institute for us to work hard,” he stated.

