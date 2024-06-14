Former Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Harry Zakour, expressed his hopes that the club will avoid relegation this season.

The Rainbow Club has struggled in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, and with just one game remaining, they must secure a win to stay in the top division.

Speaking on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show, Zakour shared his concerns and hopes for the club’s future.

“I am hoping that Hearts of Oak survive relegation. It is sad the club is in this state,” he said.

“We have to leave everything to God and I hope the club survives. The players must beat Bechem United so that we stay in the league. If the club stays in the Ghana Premier League, I think Togbe Afede XIV should reward the players with a special winning bonus,” he added.

Hearts of Oak’s final match of the season will see them facing Bechem United at Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT.