Former Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Harry Zakour has criticized the current Board of Directors of the club.

Under the leadership of Togbe Afede XIV, the Phobians have seen limited success.

In the past decade, Hearts of Oak have secured only one Premier League title, two FA Cups, and a Super Cup.

Zakour, who achieved significant success by winning the CAF Champions League, Confederation Cup, and multiple Ghana Premier League titles, expressed his dissatisfaction with the way the current board is managing the club.

“Togbe Afede XIV is doing his best, but the current board of directors of Hearts of Oak don’t understand football,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“The only person I can mention is Ivy Mills. I don’t know about the rest and their input. It is about time Togbe Afede XIV listens to advice and restores the pride of the club. It is sad that when he took over, he dismissed all the previous board members. Now, it’s time he listens to the right people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak, currently facing the threat of relegation, will play their final game of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League against Bechem United at the Nana Fous Gyeabour Park.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.