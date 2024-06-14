Former Hearts of Oak Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harry Zakour has expressed his concern about the current condition of the club.

The Phobian Club has been struggling this season, and with just one game left in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League, the Rainbow Club faces the threat of relegation. They must win their final game to retain their Premier League status.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show, the seasoned football administrator admitted that, he has been losing sleep over the club’s poor performance.

“The current state of Hearts of Oak is worrying. This is not the Hearts of Oak I know. This is a club with a rich history, once ranked the 8th best in the world,” he remarked.

“We need to change how things are being run. It’s distressing to see the club in this condition. I am deeply unhappy with the current state of Hearts, and it keeps me up at night,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will face Bechem United on Sunday at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.