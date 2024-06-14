Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, has criticised the Majority Caucus for their consistent absence from parliamentary sessions since the House reconvened from recess on Tuesday, June 11.

The lawmaker expressed his disappointment that some members of the Majority have prioritised campaign tours with the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, over their legislative duties.

Speaking passionately on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, June 13, Mohammed lamented the lack of seriousness displayed by his colleagues on the Majority side.

He called upon the leadership of the Majority to address what he described as the “unseriousness” of their members and urged them to prioritise their parliamentary responsibilities.

Specifically targeting Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Murtala Mohammed criticised him for failing to ensure adequate attendance of his caucus members to parliament.

He argued that, the Majority Leader must ensure that members are present to conduct the business of parliament effectively on behalf of their constituents.

The MP for Tamale Central highlighted the importance of parliamentary attendance in deliberating and passing crucial legislation that affects the lives of Ghanaian citizens.

He emphasised that absenteeism undermines the functioning of Parliament and diminishes its ability to fulfil its constitutional mandate.

“My point has to do with the unseriousness of the team that he [Alexander Afenyo-Markin] leads. There are only seven. [Wednesday, June 12], they were just five. Now, you think that it is important for us to do business without members of the Majority?

“I came to Parliament by eight o’clock and registered. Your members are still not here. They are following your presidential candidate dancing Azonto and saying, give me the steer. If you want us to take you seriously, then have control over the people that you lead,” he said.

