Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne has said he is “open to everything” as he discussed the possibility of a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Belgian playmaker, 32, has one year left on his contract at City where he has won six Premier League titles and the Champions League since joining in 2015.

De Bruyne said the “incredible” contracts on offer in the Saudi Pro League could be appealing towards the end of his career, and explained he had discussed his future with his wife.

“For Michele, an exotic adventure is OK. These are also conversations that we are increasingly having as a family,” De Bruyne told Belgian broadcaster VTM, according to newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

“I still have one year of contract, so I have to think about what can happen.

“My eldest [child] is now eight years old and knows nothing but England. He also asks how long I will play at City. Once the time comes, we will have to deal with it in a certain way.

“At my age, you have to be open to everything. You talk about unbelievable amounts in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that.”

De Bruyne said that should he spend two years in Saudi Arabia, he would be “able to earn an incredible amount of money”.

The Belgium captain, who is preparing for Euro 2024, missed almost five months of last season because of injury as City won their fourth consecutive league title, playing just 26 games in all competitions.