The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Assin Central NPP is demanding the chiefs of Assin Fosu to summon and punish members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who invoked curses on the officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Assin Central NPP Parliamentary candidate, Godfred Nti Anewu.

The NDC had accused NPP of allegedly transporting people from Kasoa to transfer their vote to the Assin Central Constituency.

In the Efutuakwa Traditional Area (Assin Fosu), it is prohibited to invoke a curse, no matter how dire the situation.

Speaking to Adom News, the Assin Central NPP Deputy Secretary, James Appiah, called on the chiefs to punish the NDC officials who invoked the curse to serve as a deterrent to others.

Also, the Assin Central NPP Communications Director, Bernard Ankomah said the NPP candidate is not transporting people from Kasoa to transfer their vote to Assin Central, as claimed by the NDC.

