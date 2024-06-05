The Director of Xoese Ghana, Emelia Naa Ayeley Aryee, is calling for an end to the stigma surrounding infertility, particularly against women.

Speaking at the Xoese Ghana fertility conference on Sunday, Madam Aryee said that infertility is a shared responsibility between males and females.

According to her, research shows that men are responsible for 45% of infertility cases, women for 45%, and environmental factors for 10%.

“I call for an end to infertility stigma, particularly against women. Infertility is a shared responsibility between a male and female, therefore it can never be said that it is the sole fault of the woman all the time,” she said.

Madam Aryee expressed sadness at the stigmatisation of women due to infertility, urging instead for support and understanding.

“Mothers, fathers, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law, please be patient when there is a delay in childbirth.

“Be supportive and kind,” she emphasised.

She advised couples experiencing difficulty conceiving to seek medical help after a year and encouraged family members to be patient and supportive during the journey.

“To couples, don’t feel pressured by anyone. Seek medical help if, after one year, your desire to have a child has not been realized. Women trying to conceive please don’t give up, this journey calls for perseverance,” she encouraged.

On his part, the Xoese Ghana Board Chair, Dr. Samuel Gyedu Owusu emphasised the benefit of a healthy lifestyle in boosting fertility.

Giving a talk on the topic “Infertility at a glance: perspective and dynamics”, Dr Owusu advised individuals trying to conceive to consult dieticians and nutritionists to regulate their diet.

He highlighted the significance of maintaining a healthy weight through regular exercise and a balanced diet, noting that even a 10 percent weight loss can significantly improve fertility rates.

“When you want to lose weight you need a dietician, you need a nutritionist to help you control your calorie consumption. The same way with fertility.

“You need nutritionists and dieticians to educate you on foods that you have to eat to make you more fertile. You also have to get regular exercise to maintain a healthy weight,” he said.

Dr. Owusu also emphasized the need to avoid harmful habits such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and drug use.

The Gynecologist at Accra Fertility Center, Dr. Joseph Homiah, debunked common myths surrounding In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

Dr Homiah emphasised that IVF babies are not abnormal, citing the first IVF baby, now a grown woman with children, as an example.

He reassured that millions of IVF babies have grown into healthy adults with no cognitive or intellectual problems.

Dr. Homiah also clarified that IVF does not guarantee twins, and paying for the procedure does not ensure a successful outcome.

He encouraged individuals to educate themselves on the IVF process and prepare financially, as it involves significant expenses.

