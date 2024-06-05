A teacher at the Baptist School Complex and Orphanage in Suhum-Trotor in the Suhum Municipal District of the Eastern Region is accused of severely caning six Junior High School (JHS) pupils.

The punishment was meted out for allegedly wearing unprescribed school uniforms to class.

Three of the students sustained significant injuries, with two students having severe cane marks on their backs and a slight slash on their hands.

The report of the injuries have sparked outrage and concern among parents in the community.

The incident has raised questions about the appropriateness and severity of disciplinary measures in schools.

School authorities and local educational officials are reportedly investigating the incident to determine the appropriate action against the teacher involved.