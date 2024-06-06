The Asante Akyem North Health Directorate, in collaboration with the Municipal Assembly, has destroyed over 1,000 pieces of unapproved penis and buttocks enlargement products in Asante Akyem Agogo.

This decisive action is part of a broader effort to curb the illegal sale of such drugs and protect public health.

Municipal Health Director Roland Miah, speaking to Adom News correspondent, Isaac Amoako, explained that, the confiscated items included body enhancement products, Viagra, and various concoctions that are often misused which has negative impact on the youth.

He noted that, the operation aims to enforce the prohibition of illegal drugs, herbal medicines, cosmetics, medical devices, and household chemical substances.

Mr Miah also urged the public, particularly the youth, to avoid using these harmful products due to their severe side effects.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Francis Oti Boateng, assured that this initiative is not a one-time effort but part of an ongoing campaign.

He stated that, a task force will regularly monitor and enforce the regulations, with plans to prosecute those caught peddling illegal drugs.

