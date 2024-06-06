The month-long ban on drumming and noisemaking in the Ga State has been officially lifted.

This is to pave way for this year’s Homowo Festival.

The ban, which was enforced on May 6, was lifted on Friday June 6, 2024 after the successful performance of customary rites by the traditional authority.

The Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi-Bonte II, beat the Odadao twin drums at the Gbese Palace, amidst shouting and firing of musketry to end the rites.

The Homowo Festival, celebrated by the Ga people, means “hooting at hunger” and is preceded by a month-long ban on drumming and noisemaking.

Present at the event was the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Hon Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye , Member of Parliament for Odododiodioo Constituency, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, Greater Accra Regional Minister, Hon Elizabeth Tawiah Sackey, Mayor of Accra and many others.

