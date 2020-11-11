Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Charlotte Osei, has sent few words to eulogise media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah.

According to Mrs Osei, despite the ace broadcaster being an annoying and troublesome person, she still has a beautiful side.

In an Instagram post, she commended Miss Anamoah for what she described as an impact made on her life.

She indicated the latter has been supportive and loyal, constantly pushing her out of her comfort zone and making her own capabilities she never knew existed.

Mrs Osei backed her words with an adorable photo of Miss Anamoah.

Watch the photo below: