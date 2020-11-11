Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Charlotte Osei, has sent few words to eulogise media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah.
According to Mrs Osei, despite the ace broadcaster being an annoying and troublesome person, she still has a beautiful side.
In an Instagram post, she commended Miss Anamoah for what she described as an impact made on her life.
She indicated the latter has been supportive and loyal, constantly pushing her out of her comfort zone and making her own capabilities she never knew existed.
Mrs Osei backed her words with an adorable photo of Miss Anamoah.
Watch the photo below:
Annoying? yes. Troublesome? Double yes. But such a sweet soul and a wonderful spirit. Thank you @thenanaaba for being a such a blessing to me and to so many others. You’re fantastically supportive and amazingly loyal. And you constantly have a way of pushing me way out of my comfort zone and making me discover aspects of my own capabilities, I never knew existed. God bless you for all the lives you touch so positively. And may God bless and increase you on every side. I know God will blow your mind in 2021. Trust me! Love and blessings to my #wcw 🤗🤗🥰🥰🥰