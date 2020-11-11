Former First Lady of Ghana, Mrs Lordina Mahama, is currently making waves after resurfacing in the build-up to the December 7 polls.

Her husband, Mr Mahama, in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, disclosed the former’s absence from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign was due to the trauma she suffered in 2016.

He indicated Mrs Mahama is currently taking a reserved role in the electioneering campaign to avoid becoming a topic for discussion.

However, with less than 30 days to the 2020 election, she has been subtly spotted on the campaign trail.

Mrs Mahama on Wednesday morning was given a rousing welcome in the Ashanti region, where the presidential candidate of the NDC is currently.

ALSO READ:

Why Lordina Mahama is out of NDC campaign – Mahama explains [Audio]

Elated party supporters gave her a rapturous cheer as they hug and took pictures with her.

Amid their excitement, they were heard saying “Maame oo denden” to wit ‘here comes our mother.’

This comes after Mrs Mahama visited her home towns Ampoma, Jema, Kintampo and Bodom in the Bono East region.

She met with some NDC opinion leaders as well as chiefs in the area.

Watch the video attached above: