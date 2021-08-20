Former Electoral Commission chair, Mrs Charlotte Osei, has dropped a new photo and fans cannot stop talking about her beauty.

Wearing a pink top and rocking her natural braids, she posed in front of the camera for a nice shot.

She completed her stunning look with a serious facial look that has got many admiring her the more.

She also has a compelling and stylish sense of fashion that is rarely highlighted by the media. The renowned global leader has a taste for quality designer wear.

ALSO: