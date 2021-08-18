Former Electoral Commission (EC) chair, Mrs Charlotte Osei, has waded into the ongoing debate surrounding Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBTQI) rights in Ghana.

According to her, the approach has become more exclusionary rather than inclusive.

Mrs Osei said though she may not like the whole brouhaha surrounding homosexuality, her constitution must also teach her to be more tolerant with people with different beliefs.

She, therefore, wants churches to reach out to the LGBT+ community, encourage them to come and worship together as doing that does not mean that “you are endorsing the illegality.

“I am concerned about how we are treating this gay-lesbian issue. I would have loved to see churches reaching out to the LGBT+ community, telling them to come and worship together.

Former Electoral Commission Chair, Charlotte Osei

“When you make people feel like they are less than citizens and they are not good enough, there are extremist groups out there who engage with them and make them feel important,” she said in an interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show Wednesday,

Her comment follows incessant calls on the government to state its position on homosexuality after the opening of an LGBTQI Rights Office in Ghana.

This has generated controversy with many claiming the group had the blessing of the government to operate in Ghana.

ALSO READ: