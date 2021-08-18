A GoFundMe set up to raise funds for actress Beverly Afaglo after fire destroyed her home at Tema, managed to reach nearly $1,900 before being discontinued.

The fire occurred on Monday, August 9 destroying property worth millions of cedis and in some posts on Instagram in the wake of the unfortunate incident, she said she had lost everything and did not know where to start from.



The incident drew sympathy from players in the entertainment industry with a number of them commiserating with her and others such as actress Nana Ama McBrown and singer Chase supporting financially.



Actress Yvonne Nelson set up the GoFundMe to raise funds for the actress to get back on her feet with a goal of $20,000.



However, the backlash that greeted the gesture has prompted the actress to ask for it to be ended. While some said there were other people who were more in need of help, others pulled old videos of her hitting back at some people who had called her broke.



Unhappy with all the negativity, she said in an Instagram Live session on Monday, August 16, that she had asked all fundraising activities for her to be halted.



She said she had told Miss Nelson and her other friends such as Nana Ama McBrown who also tried raising funds through mobile money to stop.



She wrote: “GofundMe and Momo donations end now. Thank u to all my celebrity friends who supported this. Am sorry because of me, people insulted u and called u all names. Pls forgive me. God will meet u at the point of ur needs. God bless u.”

Below is her post on Instagram: