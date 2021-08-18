Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla (nee Ansong), the wife of Stonebwoy, has gone to the aid of an 18-year-old orphan, Naomi Dede Mensah.

She has paid for the dialysis session of young Mensah who is suffering from chronic kidney disease.

The kind gesture of Stonewbwoy’s wife comes at a time when the lady and her only relative and helper, Faustina were giving up because of lack of funds.

According to Dr Mrs Satekla, a clinical psychologist at the Korle-Bu renal dialysis unit made her aware of the situation of the lady.

When she got there on Monday, August 16, to offer her little help, she revealed that it was a very emotional moment.

She was emotional and even cried after realising that the lady and Faustina were planning on going back to their village to wait for the worse because the latter had exhausted all the money she had and did not have anywhere to go for money.

ALSO:

After paying for her dialysis, Stonewboy’s wife has taken it up upon herself to help raise funds for the young lady’s survival.

She took to her Instagram page to share her encounter with the lady while pleading with her followers to donate to help her save her.

“Naomi and her cousin Faustina will really appreciate any form of support you can give them via her mobile money account 0246628013 (Faustina Dede),” part of Dr Mrs Satekla’s caption read.