President Nana Akufo-Addo has heaped praises on a late founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prof Albert Kwadwo Adu Boahen for his mentorship and guidance.

According to President Akufo-Addo, Prof Boahen, who was the NPP’s first presidential candidate, made him what he is today.

He made these remarks when he joined the chiefs and people of Juaben in the Asante Region to inaugurate durbar grounds constructed by the Middle Belt Development Authority and named after the late Professor.

He acknowledged the deceased was a great asset to the country, hence, naming the durbar grounds after him was not out of place.

The Paramount Chief of Asante-Juaben Traditional, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, commended the Authority for the project.



He, however, appealed to the Authority to complete other initiated projects in the area.

The Chief Executive Officer for the Authority, Joe Danquah, disclosed the construction, which cost GHS 1, 620,000, was under the government’s one million dollar per constituency initiative.



He further urged the residents to practice proper maintenance culture to protect the facility.