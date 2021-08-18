The Ken and Angela Ofori-Atta Foundation has handed over a newly completed six-unit accommodation facility to the Kyebi Government Hospital in the Abuakwa South Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The Ken and Angela Foundation is a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) set up by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and his wife, Professor Angela Ofori-Atta, for the upliftment and development of the Akyem Abuakwa State.

Meanwhile, the one-storey facility, handed over to the hospital last Friday, has been named: ‘Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin Doctor’s Flat’ after the Okyenhene.

It is made up three separate two-bedroom units and three different one-bedroom units.

It is the first accommodation facility for the hospital.

Current situation

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Richard Nii Darku Dodoo, told the Daily Graphic that accommodation for critical medical officers had been a major issue over the years, with many doctors declining transfers to the health centre due to that.

“Accommodation for staff, especially doctors posted here, has been a great challenge over the years. Several health workers have declined to work at the facility due to the lack of accommodation, and it is very satisfying that upon requests made to the Ken and Angela Foundation, we have this facility,” he said.

Dr Dodoo said medical officers living far off would be moved into the facility to bring them closer to the hospital, adding that the facility would boost the hospital’s attempt to maintain critical expertise.

He added that the Ken and Angela Foundation had recently paid a contractor, who abandoned a three-unit semi-detached bungalow belonging to the hospital, to complete work on the facility.

Maintenance

Speaking on behalf of the Okyenhene, the Ahweneasehene of Akyem Abuakwa State, Barima Gyansi Koree, appealed to the management of the hospital to develop a maintenance culture to preserve the facility.

The Etwienanahene of Akyem Abuakwa, Barima Kweku Duah, who represented the foundation, said the facility formed part of the initiative to develop Akyem Abuakwa and Kyebi, in particular, to a befitting status.

He said the accommodation crisis of hospital staff became a priority for the Ken and Angela Foundation as it had become a worrying situation to medical officers posted to the health facility.