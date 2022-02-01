Logistic manager of internationally celebrated singer Davido has taken delivery of a brand new car.

The white Corolla was a gift Davido presented Israel DMW for his loyalty and his position as the longest-serving member of the 30bn camp.

In videos shared online, DMW, who could not contain his emotion, attempted to lift his boss off his feet.

Emphasising on how loyalty pays, Davido took to his Instastory to share a video of the moment he handed the keys of the new car to DMW.

This comes days after the two were engaged in an online banter after Davido smashed DMW’s phone.

The singer smashed his staff’s phone for recording too much, which triggered Israel DMW to threaten vengeance.

Watch the video below: