Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen on Saturday commiserated with the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare Osei over the demise of her brother.

The deceased, Katakyie Charles Osei Bonsu, was a former Board Chairman of the Ghana Tourism Authority.

Though details of the death are sketchy, Mr Kyerematen in a Facebook post indicated the one-week celebration took place over the weekend.

The ceremony took place at the SVD Retirement House and Catholic Church, McCarthy Hill, Accra.

The Minister on the same day also joined the family of former Aburi Member of Parliament (MP) Rev. Ign. Magnus Opare-Asamoah to pay their last respects.

The deceased was also a Deputy Minister for Roads and Transport under the erstwhile John Kuffour administration.

The solemn ceremony took place at the Aburi Gardens in the Eastern Region.